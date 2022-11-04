Minor among three held for murder in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 3

The police have arrested three accused, including a minor, for the murder of a 27-year-old labourer, identified as Sirajul Haq, in Fazilpur village. An FIR has been registered at the Badshahpur police station.

According to the complaint filed by Jia Ul, a native of Malda district in West Bengal, Sirajul worked as a mason and lived on rent in Fazilpur village. Contractor Amjad Ali had taken a house construction tender in Fazilpur where he and his cousin Sirajul were working together when the incident took place.“We have arrested all three accused, identified as Sheikh Abdul Rahim (21), Ritik Singh (18) and a 17-year-old minor. They confessed to the murder and were produced in a court,” said Inspector Madan Lal, SHO.