Minor boy run over by tractor, dies on spot

Palwal, June 8
A 10-year-old boy was killed after he was hit by a tractor trolley at Sultanpur village in the district last evening.
The incident took place around 7 pm on Saturday when the victim identified as Manav was walking on the side of the road near a temple, according to a complaint lodged with the police.
It was revealed that Manav was a resident of Kalyanpuri Colony in Faridabad and had been residing with his maternal aunt in the village.
He had gone out for a walk when the tractor trolley laden with river sand hit him.
It resulted in his death on the spot. It has been alleged that the accused driver, identified as Mohit, had been allegedly engaged in illegal mining of the sand and overspeeding of the vehicle led to the accident.
While the body of the deceased was handed over to the kin after a postmortem this morning, a case has been registered against the tractor driver. A hunt to nab the absconding driver has been launched, said the police.
