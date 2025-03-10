DT
Home / Haryana / Minor gets 10-year jail for smuggling drugs

Minor gets 10-year jail for smuggling drugs

107 kg of illegal ganja recovered from the accused; Rs 1 lakh fine imposed
Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:45 PM Mar 10, 2025 IST
Representational photo
The district and sessions' court of Gurugram on Monday convicted a minor youth to 10-year jail for  smuggling drugs. A fine of Rs 1 lakh was also imposed on him.

As per the details available, the youth was arrested by the Gurugram police on April 14, 2020, from a shop near Electronic City Sector-18, Gurugram, and 107 kg of illegal ganja was recovered from his possession. A criminal case was registered against the accused under various Sections of the NDPS Act at Udyog Vihar police station, Gurugram.

The crime branch of the local police based at Sikandarpur conducted the investigation. The investigating team collected all the evidence and witnesses against the accused and presented them in court.

Agreeing to the arguments and witnesses produced by the prosecution, Sunil Kumar Diwan, Additional Sessions Judge, Gurugram, convicted the accused and sentenced him to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.

