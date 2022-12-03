 Minor girl rescued from 'kidnapper' : The Tribune India

Minor girl rescued from 'kidnapper'



Tribune News Service

Karnal: A 17-year-old girl from Delhi was rescued by a team of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and Mission Mukti Foundation, an NGO, from a house in Durga Colony on Friday morning. She was allegedly kidnapped by a 19-year-old youth from Biha said Umesh Chanana, chairperson the CWC, Karnal. TNS

Man booked for giving triple talaq to wife over dowry

Yamunanagar: A man allegedly threw his wife out of his house after pronouncing triple ‘talaq’ in a village of Yamunanagar district. The victim said after their marriage in 2021, her husband and his family members began harassing her for dowry. The woman lodged a police complaint, based on which a case was registered against her husband Ishtkar and in-laws. TNS

Govt lifts Model Code of Conduct

Chandigarh: The Haryana Government on Friday decided to lift the Model Code of Conduct enforced in the wake of elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions in the state. Directions in this regard have been issued to all Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, heads of departments, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and MDs of boards and corporations by the office of the Chief Secretary here.

BSF seizes 7.5kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka

BSF seizes 7.5kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka

The BSF personnel open fire after noticing the movement of t...

G-7 joins EU on US$ 60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil

G-7 joins EU on US$ 60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil

The move is a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder t...

IMF says it fully supports India's G20 agenda

IMF says it fully supports India's G20 agenda

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on Thursday

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

The move will allow more than 200,000 workers who have famil...

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter slept in other room; accused arrested in Patiala

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter sleeps in other room; arrested from Punjab


MC shifts vends to designated spot

MC shifts vends to designated spot

Haphazard parking on city roads leading to traffic jams

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Finally, part of Zirakpur flyover opens to motorists today

Finally, part of Zirakpur flyover opens to motorists today

RITES for unified transport authority for Chandigarh

Spurious drugs: Propofol samples had sepsis-causing bacteria, toxic impurities: PGI report

3 Chandigarh heritage items go for Rs 44.95 lakh in Paris auction

Chandigarh Carnival off to a colourful start

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter slept in other room; accused arrested in Patiala

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter sleeps in other room; arrested from Punjab

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena sends proposal on preventive detention law to MHA

Casteist graffiti on JNU campus walls: BJP ups ante, police complaint filed

Delhi govt schools to remain closed on Saturday for MCD poll preparations

Kejriwal government thriving on politics of 'chaos and freebies': Union minister Hardeep Puri

Traffic on Garha Road in Jalandhar out of gear for years, courtesy defunct lights

Traffic on Garha Road in Jalandhar out of gear for years, courtesy defunct lights

NGO comes to aid of Punjabi girls in Canada

Harassed by friend, Hoshiarpur man ends life by suicide in Dubai

2 test +ve for dengue, total case count 398 in Jalandhar district

Sikh bodies meet at Rampur Khera gurdwara, discuss burning issues

~8 lakh stolen from city bizman's vehicle

Rs 8 lakh stolen from city bizman's vehicle

Sans material, civic body's road repair work hit again

Two youths held with illegal weapons

Farmer loses Rs 11L in online fraud

2 of snatchers' gang nabbed

Civic body holds cleanliness drives ahead of central team's visit to city

Civic body holds cleanliness drives ahead of central team’s visit to city

Farmers seek loan waiver, stage protest

No political events at Jor Mela

Dr Sandeep Kaur takes addl charge as Civil Surgeon

Play highlights plight of the poor during pandemic