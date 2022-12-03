Minor girl rescued from 'kidnapper'

Karnal: A 17-year-old girl from Delhi was rescued by a team of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and Mission Mukti Foundation, an NGO, from a house in Durga Colony on Friday morning. She was allegedly kidnapped by a 19-year-old youth from Biha said Umesh Chanana, chairperson the CWC, Karnal. TNS
Man booked for giving triple talaq to wife over dowry
Yamunanagar: A man allegedly threw his wife out of his house after pronouncing triple ‘talaq’ in a village of Yamunanagar district. The victim said after their marriage in 2021, her husband and his family members began harassing her for dowry. The woman lodged a police complaint, based on which a case was registered against her husband Ishtkar and in-laws. TNS
Govt lifts Model Code of Conduct
Chandigarh: The Haryana Government on Friday decided to lift the Model Code of Conduct enforced in the wake of elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions in the state. Directions in this regard have been issued to all Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, heads of departments, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and MDs of boards and corporations by the office of the Chief Secretary here.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF seizes 7.5kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka
The BSF personnel open fire after noticing the movement of t...
G-7 joins EU on US$ 60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil
The move is a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder t...
IMF says it fully supports India's G20 agenda
India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on Thursday
Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit
The move will allow more than 200,000 workers who have famil...