Minor girl rescued from 'kidnapper'

Tribune News Service

Karnal: A 17-year-old girl from Delhi was rescued by a team of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and Mission Mukti Foundation, an NGO, from a house in Durga Colony on Friday morning. She was allegedly kidnapped by a 19-year-old youth from Biha said Umesh Chanana, chairperson the CWC, Karnal. TNS

Man booked for giving triple talaq to wife over dowry

Yamunanagar: A man allegedly threw his wife out of his house after pronouncing triple ‘talaq’ in a village of Yamunanagar district. The victim said after their marriage in 2021, her husband and his family members began harassing her for dowry. The woman lodged a police complaint, based on which a case was registered against her husband Ishtkar and in-laws. TNS

Govt lifts Model Code of Conduct

Chandigarh: The Haryana Government on Friday decided to lift the Model Code of Conduct enforced in the wake of elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions in the state. Directions in this regard have been issued to all Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, heads of departments, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and MDs of boards and corporations by the office of the Chief Secretary here.

#karnal