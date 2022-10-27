Minor molested by neighbour in Gurugram, case registered

Gurugram, October 26
A 17-year-old girl was allegedly molested by her neighbour after he lured her on some pretext and took to a park on late Tuesday evening. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 56 police station.
According to the police, the accused, identified as Suraj, a native of Madhya Pradesh, lives in Wazirabad village as a tenant and is working at a private company in Gurugram.
As per the complaint by victim’s father, Suraj had allegedly lured a 17-year-old girl, living in his neighbourhood, on some pretext and took her to a nearby park. He then molested the girl, but in the meantime, the family of the victim reached there and the accused managed to flee.
“Facts are being verified as per the complaint and action will be taken as per the law,” said Sub-inspector Manjusha, the investigating officer.
