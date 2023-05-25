Minor raped at knifepoint, youth held

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 24

The police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the rape of a seven-year-old girl. The victim has been admitted in the Civil Hospital for treatment.

According to the complaint, the incident took place around 3 pm on Monday in a colony under the jurisdiction of the Sector 56 police station when the victim was alone at home. Allegedly, the accused, residing in the neighbourhood, entered the house and assaulted the minor at knifepoint. He threatened to kill her and her family if she revealed about the incident to anyone.

“The accused has been arrested,” said a police official. A case under the POCSO Act and Section 506 of the IPC has been registered against the accused.