Minor ‘raped’, murdered in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, August 12

The police have registered a case in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in the city. The unidentified accused is absconding.

The incident occurred around 9 pm yesterday, when the victim, residing in a slum near the railway track at Ballabgarh, went to answer the call of nature. She was allegedly abducted and taken to an isolated place across the tracks and raped. Later, her body was dumped in the bushes. The victim, according to the police, died due to suffocation.The minor girl, a student of Class IV, resided with her mother and two siblings in a colony near the track.

