Minor raped, murdered in Sonepat

Sonepat, October 25
The body of a seven-year-old girl was found in a semi-nude condition in Kuldeep Nagar on the Kabri road here this morning. The victim, daughter of a migrant labourer, had been missing since Diwali.
On the basis of preliminary investigation and evidence collected from the crime spot, cops suspected that the minor was murdered after rape. Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information about the accused and constituted five teams to nab the culprits.
