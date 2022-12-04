Minor rescued from 'kidnapper'

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 3

A 17-year-old girl from Delhi was rescued by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and Mission Mukti Foundation, an NGO, from a house in Durga Colony on Friday.

She was allegedly kidnapped by a 19-year-old youth of Bihar, presently living in Durga Colony, by giving some sedative to her on November 1. He allegedly married her without her will, said Umesh Chanana, chairperson the CWC, Karnal.

“We got input from Mission Mukti Foundation director Virender Singh that a girl was kidnapped from Delhi and was kept captive at a house in Karnal, following which we, along with Sector 32/33 police, raided the house and rescued her,” he said. She reportedly said she was to be taken to Sonepat on Friday.