Minority family receives rape threat in Jind

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 12

The Jind police have registered a case against an unidentified person after a threat letter was received by a family from a minority community at Badanpur village of Narwana subdivision in Jind district.

ASI Pawan Kumar said Narwana Sadar police had registered a case against unknown person(s) and started investigation. A police team visited the family and assured them of all help and security. They recorded the statements of the family members. Villagers also assured the family that there was no threat to the family.

The accused had issued a threat to the family to leave the village and had made objectionable comments towards their religion and threatened to rape women members of the family.

#Hisar