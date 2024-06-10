MINOR’S ABUSE: man gets 20-yr ri

Yamunanagar: An Additional Sessions Judge has awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment to a man for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl. A fine of Rs 10,000 was also imposed on Jacky (22). The case was registered on the complaint of the girl’s mother on July 26, 2023. She said after her daughter complained of stomach pain, she took her to a doctor, who told that her daughter was pregnant. TNS
Murder accused in judicial custody
Kurukshetra: Mohit Kumar, who was arrested on the charge of killing his mother Krishna Devi in Shahabad, was produced in a court on Sunday which sent him to judicial custody. Shahabad police station SHO Lalit Kumar said, “Mohit was jobless and his mother used to ask him to work. They used to have verbal spats over the issue.”
