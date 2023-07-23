Misconduct will draw action, Vij warns cops

Ambala, July 22
Home and Health Minister Anil Vij today said that it was the duty of the police to maintain the law and order situation and strict action would be initiated against those involved in any case. The minister was holding a Janta Darbar at the PWD rest house.
He said allegations had been made against some policemen. “Though it is a matter of investigation, I have issued a warning that if the allegations are found to be true, strict action will be taken against them.”
