Miscreants attack 12 shops at 3 places in Panipat, 6 held

Tribune News Service

Panipat, August 6

Situation turned tense in Panipat on Sunday when a group of miscreants with covered faces attacked shops, mostly owned by Muslims, at three places in the city. The miscreants broke glasses and vandalised goods at 12 shops and looted cash from two of these.

Ajeet Singh Shekhawat, SP, said three separate cases against around 20-25 persons had been registered at the Chandnibagh police station and six miscreants arrested. Appealing to the people to maintain peace, the SP said no one would be spared for disturbing law and order in the district.

A group of 20-25 youths on 10-12 motorcycles, with wooden sticks in their hands, first attacked a barber shop on the Indo Farm road in Sector 25, which was owned by Shehnawaj of Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh. After vandalising the shop, they turned to Krishna Garden in the same vicinity and attacked several chicken shops, a cosmetic shop and other shops owned by Irshad, Arbaz, Imran, Abdul, Atsham, Saddam and Talim.

Irshad, in his complaint to the Chandni Bagh police, alleged that the miscreants also robbed Rs 4,500, documents, IDs, ATMs and other valuables from his shop. The miscreants broke the glasses of shops and other goods and threatened to kill them.

A group of miscreants also attacked chicken shops on the Ujha road. Satish of Shanti colony, in his complaint to the police, alleged that around 20 youths on bikes broke glasses and counters at his chicken shop and his motorcycle.

After that they broke the welding shop of Momin and assaulted him and then broke the chicken shop of Altaf and looted Rs 3,000 from his shop. After vandalising the shops, the miscreants threatened them with dire consequences and fled.

ASP Mayank Mishra, Chandnibagh SHO Sunil Kumar and CIA teams visited the spot to inquire the matter. Three separate cases have been registered against unknown youths under various Sections of the IPC and six of them have been arrested, the SHO said.

Prima facie it came to the fore that the same group of youths had attacked shops at all three places. They were not attached to any organisation and were not instigated by any person, the SHO claimed.

It was second such incident reported in the city. Earlier, a group of youths had attacked a chicken shop in Dhamija Colony two days ago.

