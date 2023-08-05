Miscreants attack chicken shop at Panipat’s Noorwala

Tribune News Service

Panipat, August 4

Situation turned tense on Thursday night here, when a group of miscreants attacked a chicken shop owned by a Muslim in Noorwala. Sources said the shop was situated close to the house of Abhishek Chauhan, who was killed in the Nuh violence on July 31.

As per information, a group of 10-15 miscreants, after covering their faces, reached the chicken shop on motorcycles and broke the glasses of the shop and two cars in the Dhamija colony in the Noorwala area. The police team reached the spot and controlled the situation. However, the miscreants managed to flee from the spot.

A special team under the supervision of ASP Panipat Mayank Mishra is also keeping an eye on social media platforms. A Muslim youth was booked for abusing and spreading provocative speech on social media.

The police also beefed up security near a mosque in the district in view of the Friday prayers. However, the gathering in mosques witnessed a dip today in comparison to other days. Most of them offered Friday namaz at their residence today, said an official.

DC Virender Kumar Dahiya said the situation in the district was peaceful and under control and no untoward incident had been reported in the district. The district administration was ready to deal with any untoward situation and always ready for the safety of every resident, the DC maintained.

A meeting with the prominent people of various organisations had been held to maintain peace and harmony in the district, Dahiya added.

Two reserve companies along with horse riders have been called and conducted flag marches in the city, especially during the namaz time, to maintain law and order here, SP Ajeet Singh Shekhawat said. “We have been inquiring about the late night incident of an attack on a chicken shop and waiting for a complaint, he said. If a complaint is not received, the police may take suo motu notice,” the SP maintained.

