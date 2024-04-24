Miscreants ‘attack’ Supreme Court lawyer in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 23

A Supreme Court lawyer has alleged that unidentified persons recently attacked him and his car in the Sector 29 area. An FIR was registered in this regard at the Sector 29 police station on Monday.

According to the complaint filed by advocate Rajiv Yadav, in the early hours on April 18, he had come to the Sector 29 market and parked his car on the main road. Around 5 am, when he took his car and reached behind Hotel Crown Plaza, a person, who was carrying a blunt object, suddenly came and hit his car.

Yadav said, “I immediately took a left turn towards HUDA Gymkhana and tried to speed away. I saw a person with a gun in his hand running towards my car but he suddenly fell down.”

“Thereafter, I took a U-turn and entered the signature tower underpass to go towards Sector 14. Inside the underpass, another speeding vehicle came and hit my car on the right side. As I stopped my car, it hit my car again on the right side and thereafter on the rear of my car. Thereafter I sped away fearing for my life. These anti-social elements had carried out a planned attack on me and they should be traced and punished,” Yadav said in his complaint.

