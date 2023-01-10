Miscreants chop off hand of man sitting with girl in Kurukshetra's Haveli, flee with it

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, January 10

In a horrifying incident, around 12 miscreants attacked a man at a hotel, chopped his hands, and reportedly fled away with it.

The victim was identified as Jugnu, a resident of Karnal.

As per information, the victim was sitting with a girl when around 10-12 miscreants reached there in two vehicles, and attacked Jugnu.

The victim was rushed to LNJP hospital from where he was referred to PGI in Chandigarh.

SHO Thanesar Sadar police Nirmal Singh said: “Jugnu has stated that he has an old dispute with liqour contractor Sanju following which he was attacked. They chopped his hands. Jugnu was sitting with a girl but she managed to escape. A case has been registered.”

Kurukshetra SP Surinder Singh Bhoria said: “Jugnu is out on bail. He was arrested in 2020 in connection with an attempt to murder case. He had opened multiple fires on liquor contractor Sanju Rana in which Sanju had suffered bullet injuries. Same dispute is suspected to be the reason behind the attack. Teams of CIA and cyber cell have been constituted. We have got some strong leads, raids are being conducted and the accused will be arrested soon.”

#karnal #kurukshetra