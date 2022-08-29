Miscreants open fire at police party in Ambala Cantt, 4 held

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 28

The police arrested four miscreants after cross-firing in Ambala Cantonment last night. The suspects were identified as Sumit, Gulshan, Rajkumar and Pradeep, all residents of Ambala.

Ambala Cantonment police station SHO Naresh Kumar reportedly received information that some miscreants had opened fire and indulged in stone throwing in the Khatik Mandi area. A police party reached the spot and started chasing the miscreants. One of the suspects (later identified as Gulshan) opened fire on the police. They were caught near the Waqf Board office. A pistol was seized from Gulshan. Sumit and Rajkumar, who had suffered bullet injuries in the retaliatory fire by the police, were taken to the Civil Hospital.

A case was registered under Sections 186, 279, 307, 336 and 34 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

After getting information, family members of the suspects reached the hospital and misbehaved with policemen. Sumit was later referred to the PGI, Chandigarh.

DSP Ram Kumar said, “There is an old rivalry between the groups of Aman Bond and Aman Sonkar. Last night, members of the rival groups attacked each other and opened fire. Later, an accused opened fire at the cops, who resorted to retaliatory fire, injuring two suspects.”

SHO Naresh Kumar said, “Gulshan and Pradeep have been sent to one-day police custody.” Also, another case has been registered against 10 persons after Sunil Sonkar complained that the suspects reached his house, opened fire and hurled stones.

