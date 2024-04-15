Miscreants rob man of cash, flee with his car

Tribune News Service

Panipat, April 14

Three miscreants robbed money from a mobile wholesaler and fled with his car after beating up his driver near the grain market here on Saturday night. The car was found damaged near Ugrakheri village on Sunday. The police have registered a case and started a probe in the matter.

Sant Lal Kapoor of Virat Nagar said he owned a mobile shop at Sanjay chowk and was a mobile phone wholesaler. On Saturday, he along with his driver Aman of Baljeet Nagar were on their way to Panipat from Delhi. They had reached near the grain market around 9.30 pm when someone threw a stone at the rear glass of his car.

Aman had stopped the car on roadside to check the vehicle when two youths came, one of them taking the driver’s seat while the other sat at the back.

Sant Lal saw a third youth thrashing his driver. They drove the car to a secluded area and threatened him and robbed him of his cash, including a polythene bag full of money.

The miscreants then left him on the lonely road in the dark and fled away with his car. He managed to make a call to his son after reaching a shop in the area.

Devender Singh, SHO, Sector 29 Industrial Area, said a case had been registered and the car recovered from near Ugrakheri village.

