Miscreants steal 4,500 nuts & bolts from Yamunanagar bridge; case lodged

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, September 20

Around 4,500 nuts and bolts were stolen from a steel girder bridge built on the augmentation canal on the Barwala-(Panchkula)-Yamunanagar-Roorkee national highway (NH-344) in the district, putting the lives of motorists at risk.

The NH connects Haryana (through Yamunanagar district) to Uttar Pradesh.

On the complaint of Prasun Pankaj, project manager, Sadbhav Engineering Limited Company, which has constructed the road in 2018, a case was registered against unknown persons under Section 379 of the IPC at the Sadar police station, Yamunanagar, on Monday.

After getting information, the local police informed the company. Following this, officials of the company along with SHO Dinesh visited the spot on Monday and Tuesday.

Prasun said their company was undertaking repair work of the road from Kalanaur village of the district to Barwala village of Panchkula. “About 20,000 nuts and bolts had been fixed to construct this steel girder bridge. Of them, about 4,500 nuts and bolts were found stolen,” he added.

He further said under the supervision of Sanjeet Goyat, site engineer, the repair work of the bridge was started today and it would be completed in the next three-four days.

“The work of fixing the nuts and bolts is in progress at the minor bridge on the canal. Now, the nuts and bolts are being fixed using a welding technique, so that no one can steal these in future,” he said.

When contacted, the SHO said after registering a theft case, the incident was being investigated.

#Yamunanagar