Mismanagement leads to traffic jams in Faridabad

When a side of road is being constructed during daytime, it often leads to traffic congestion and chaos, as there is no one to regulate the movement of vehicles. As vehicles from both directions try to pass from the single passage simultaneously, it not only leads to traffic jams but can also lead to accidents. A similar situation on Sunday evening led to a 1-km-long jam due to the undergoing construction work between Dayalpur and Machhghar villages in the district. The disruption could have been avoided if police personnel had been posted to manage the traffic. Sachin Kumar, Faridabad
Non-functional streetlights along railway underbridge
The streetlights installed along the railway underbridge on the Rohtak Road Mini Bypass in Jind have been non-functional for days. This spot has become a haven for drug addicts, who are also a threat to the passers-by, especially at night. The administration should take note of the situation and ensure that streetlights are functional in the area.
Raj Kumar Goyal, Jind
Poor condition of roads in Bhiwani
A large number of roads in Bhiwani city need to be repaired by the authorities concerned. The potholed stretches pose a threat to commuters, especially two-wheeler riders. The authorities concerned should take note. Vijay Pal, Bhiwani
Stray cattle rule the roost on Rohtak roads
Herds of stray cattle can be seen roaming or sitting on roads in Rohtak. The animals disrupt the movement of traffic and raise the possibility of road accidents. The authorities concerned should take steps to shift the cattle to gaushalas to avoid inconvenience to commuters. Raj Sharma, Rohtak
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu
The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has sign...
H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22
Online account users will also be able to collaborate on reg...
Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call
Balwinder Kaur, 41, was found at her home in British Columbi...
Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide
Parasram returned home after working in the fields on Monday...
Haryana CM Nayab Saini’s Cabinet to take oath today
Saini was sworn in as chief minister on March 12 along with ...