Mismanagement leads to traffic jams in Faridabad

When a side of road is being constructed during daytime, it often leads to traffic congestion and chaos, as there is no one to regulate the movement of vehicles. As vehicles from both directions try to pass from the single passage simultaneously, it not only leads to traffic jams but can also lead to accidents. A similar situation on Sunday evening led to a 1-km-long jam due to the undergoing construction work between Dayalpur and Machhghar villages in the district. The disruption could have been avoided if police personnel had been posted to manage the traffic. Sachin Kumar, Faridabad

Non-functional streetlights along railway underbridge

The streetlights installed along the railway underbridge on the Rohtak Road Mini Bypass in Jind have been non-functional for days. This spot has become a haven for drug addicts, who are also a threat to the passers-by, especially at night. The administration should take note of the situation and ensure that streetlights are functional in the area.

Raj Kumar Goyal, Jind

Poor condition of roads in Bhiwani

A large number of roads in Bhiwani city need to be repaired by the authorities concerned. The potholed stretches pose a threat to commuters, especially two-wheeler riders. The authorities concerned should take note. Vijay Pal, Bhiwani

Stray cattle rule the roost on Rohtak roads

Herds of stray cattle can be seen roaming or sitting on roads in Rohtak. The animals disrupt the movement of traffic and raise the possibility of road accidents. The authorities concerned should take steps to shift the cattle to gaushalas to avoid inconvenience to commuters. Raj Sharma, Rohtak

