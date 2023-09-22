Mismatch in data registration of bajra on more than 8L acres

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, September 21

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has found that data registration of bajra cultivation over 8 lakh acres, uploaded by farmers across the state on the Meri Fasal Mera Beora (MFMB) portal, does not match.

Maximum cases in six districts Rewari, Mahendragarh, Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani, Hisar and Rohtak are the primary districts where considerable mismatch of data has come to light

Taking a serious view of it, DCs have been asked to re-verify the data and submit a report at the earliest. Rewari, Mahendragarh, Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani, Hisar and Rohtak are the primary districts where considerable mismatch of data has come to light.

Sources said the data was matched by the government for procurement to ensure that the benefits of MSP and Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana only went to farmers who had registered their crop on the portal.

“This year, the portal recorded the registration of bajra cultivation on 17 lakh acres across the state. However, the data of around 8 lakh acres failed to match during verification. DCs have been asked to recheck the data at their level,” a senior officer of the Agriculture Department said.

There could be multiple reasons, including mistakes in assessing the crop sowing area, double entries and foul play, with an intention to get the benefit of government schemes, he said. “Government schemes have motivated bajra growers to register their crop on the portal. Last year, bajra on 15 lakh acres was registered on the portal. This year there is an increase in registration of around 2 lakh acres,” he stated.

After uploading the data, it was verified by Departments of Agriculture and Revenue, and through satellite. The data should match the verification report of two of the three departments, he added.

#Agriculture #Rohtak