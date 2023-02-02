Missing girl found murdered in Haryana's Rewari

Rewari (Haryana), February 2
A 15-year-old girl who reportedly went missing after she had gone to attend her tuition class two days ago, was found murdered here, police said on Thursday.
On Wednesday evening, her body was recovered by police near Ramgarh Chowk on Rohtak-Bawal highway, they said.
The victim, a Class 10 student and a resident of Rewari, was found with stab wounds on her neck, police said.
According to police, the victim had gone to attend her tuition class on Tuesday but when she did not return home, the family registered an FIR for abduction at the city police station.
"Relevant IPC section for murder has been added in the FIR and efforts are underway to nab the accused", said inspector Vidya Sagar, SHO of City police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI asks banks about exposure to Adani group firms
Overseas ramifications as Boris Johnson’s brother quits link...
Adani-Hindenburg issue rocks Parliament; Congress-led Opposition seeks JPC or SC-monitored probe
Both Houses adjourned for the day amid uproar over Adani iss...
J-K police arrest govt employee involved in twin blasts in Jammu’s Narwal; recover perfume IED from him
DGP said Arif was being handled by a Pak-based LeT terrorist...
Delhi excise policy: Part of 'scam' kickbacks used in AAP's Goa election campaign, claims ED
CM Kejriwal says all the cases filed by ED are fake and they...
CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal
IPS officer has been accused of corruption and misconduct du...