Missing girl found murdered in Haryana's Rewari

PTI

Rewari (Haryana), February 2

A 15-year-old girl who reportedly went missing after she had gone to attend her tuition class two days ago, was found murdered here, police said on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, her body was recovered by police near Ramgarh Chowk on Rohtak-Bawal highway, they said.

The victim, a Class 10 student and a resident of Rewari, was found with stab wounds on her neck, police said.

According to police, the victim had gone to attend her tuition class on Tuesday but when she did not return home, the family registered an FIR for abduction at the city police station.

"Relevant IPC section for murder has been added in the FIR and efforts are underway to nab the accused", said inspector Vidya Sagar, SHO of City police station.