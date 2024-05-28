 Missing man reunites with family after 22 years : The Tribune India

Missing man reunites with family after 22 years

Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

The Haryana Police’s Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) stands tall as a beacon of hope as ASI Rajesh Kumar and his team are regularly reuniting families torn apart by the loss of loved ones.

In another feat, ASI Kumar reunited Amit, who had been missing for 22 years, with his family. Separated at the young age of seven, Amit’s relentless search for his family finally bore fruit after years of struggle. With only fragmented memories of an oil mill in his village and the name “Bala Chowk” in Amit’s mind, ASI Kumar embarked on a meticulous investigation using technology and perseverance.

Despite initial setbacks, his determination paid off when a villager in Balachaur recognised Amit in a photo.

“Tears of joy streamed down the face of Amit’s mother as she embraced her long-lost son after two decades. The entire family expressed their heartfelt gratitude to ASI Kumar, hailing him as a godsend for reuniting them,” a press statement from Haryana Police read.

ASI Kumar has reunited over 800 missing children with their families. His commitment to social service is truly commendable, the statement further read.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service

