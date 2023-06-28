Missing manhole cover poses threat

Amissing manhole cover is posing a threat to commuters near the Ambala Cantonment bus stand. Even though the cover has been missing for the past few days, the administration has done nothing to replace it. A crate had reportedly been placed there by a fruit vendor to alert commuters, but that too will be removed. Officials concerned should take prompt and necessary action.

RAVI KUMAR, AMBALA

Rain belies admin claim

The first spell of rain has belied the claims of the administration that the drainage system of the town was in order and had been fine-tuned. The authorities neither cleaned the sewerage nor the drains. Overflowing sewerage has further caused waterlogging problems.

Uncovered sewer pit

A sewer manhole dug about 10 days back near the HEWO Apartment gate is filled with dirty water and has become a health hazard. Such civic issues should be sorted out in minimum possible time.

RAJ KAMBOJ, PANCHKULA

