Missing sarpanch nominee found dead in M’garh

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, October 31

Harpal Singh, alias Babli (52), a candidate for the post of sarpanch with the Khatodara gram panchayat, was found dead on a railway track in Ateli last night.

Babli had gone missing under mysterious circumstances on Saturday night and residents of the village even boycotted the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections on Sunday to protest the incident. Police sources said he was run over by a train.

SP Vikrant Bhushan said since the body had been found on the railway track, the case was being investigated by the Government Railway Police.