 Missing teen’s body recovered from house after 10 months : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Missing teen’s body recovered from house after 10 months

Missing teen’s body recovered from house after 10 months

Father had mailed complaint from S Arabia on June 7

Missing teen’s body recovered from house after 10 months


Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Gurugram, June 23

The local police on Sunday recovered a highly decomposed body of a 17-year-old girl who was allegedly buried in the courtyard of her house after “murder” by her mother and brother around 10 months ago at Dhauj village in Faridabad district.

The body was recovered after the girl’s father Tahir, who is settled in Saudi Arabia, complained about his missing daughter, suspecting some foul play.

Tahir said he used to talk to his daughter regularly, but suddenly could not contact her about 10 months ago.

When he asked his wife Anifa Begum about their daughter, Anifa told him that she had eloped with a local youth against her wish. When he further asked about the youth and his family, she could not give him a satisfactory reply, he added.

Suspecting foul play, Tahir finally emailed a complaint to the police on June 7. When the police questioned Anifa about her daughter, she told the police that her daughter had died by suicide about 10 months ago.

She claimed that her daughter had eloped with a youth a year ago. Later on her return, all the relatives started taunting her, due to which she died by suicide, Anifa told the police.

The woman further claimed that fearing stigmatisation, she buried her daughter’s body in the house with the help of her son. Later, they filled the pit with sand and gravels and got the floor cemented so that no one would come to know about the body.

A police team, along with a local magistrate and scientists of the Forensic State Laboratory, reached the spot on Sunday and inspected the crime scene. The police has sent the highly decomposed body to a hospital for postmortem examination, which will be conducted on Monday.

After the recovery of the victim’s body, Anifa was taken into police custody. A criminal case of murder and destroying evidences has been registered against her on the complaint of the girl’s father. The police said they may question Anifa’s son as well in the due course of investigation.

During preliminary investigation, it has also came to light that the couple did not share a good relationship. Although they were living separately for years, Tahir used to talk to his children. It could be the reason he complained about her missing daughter after many months, the police said.

Meanwhile, Anifa in her statement to the police stated, “I did not kill her. She had affairs and ran away with a youth. We locked her up and slept. She died by suicide. Fearing stigmatisation, we buried her in the house. It was a big mistake, I admit it.”

Mujesar Assistant Commissioner of Police Mahesh Sheoran told the media that they were waiting for the postmortem report and further investigation would be conducted accordingly.

Held for murder, mother claims suicide

  • When the police questioned Anifa about her daughter, she told the police that her daughter had died by suicide about 10 months ago.
  • She claimed that her daughter had eloped with a youth a year ago. Later on her return, all relatives started taunting her, due to which she died by suicide.
  • Fearing stigmatisation, the mother buried her daughter’s body in the house with the help of her son and they later got the floor cemented so that no one would come to know about the body, she added.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Police register FIR against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

2
Punjab

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

3
Punjab

Group of miscreants try to create ruckus at farmers’ protest site at Shambhu border

4
Jalandhar

'For first time, DGP has countered CM': Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar targets Bhagwant Mann over cops' transfer

5
Punjab

2 power plant units in Punjab go out of operation amid demand surge

6
Delhi

Burger King murder: Woman who was with victim seen at Katra Railway Station in Jammu

7
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan players celebrate DJ Bravo style, dance to ‘Champion’ song after historic victory against Australia

8
Haryana

Haryana govt has closed all gates of barrage that releases water to Delhi: Atishi

9
Trending

Mirzapur-style shootout shocks locals as violence erupts in Bareilly over land dispute

10
India

Lok Sabha session from Monday, row over appointment of Mahtab as pro-tem speaker set to cast its shadow

Don't Miss

View All
Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

Top News

B Mahtab takes oath as pro-tem speaker of new Lok Sabha

B Mahtab takes oath as pro-tem Speaker of new Lok Sabha

Mahtab along with a panel of chairpersons was appointed by t...

CBI team to visit Patna, may take those arrested in NEET case to Delhi for questioning

CBI team to visit Patna, may take those arrested in NEET case to Delhi for questioning

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police has arr...

Indus Water Treaty: Pakistani delegation in Jammu to inspect 2 power projects

Indus Water Treaty: Pakistani delegation in Jammu to inspect 2 power projects

This is the first visit by a Pakistani delegation to Jammu a...

Indian man shot dead during robbery at convenience store in US

Indian man shot dead during robbery at convenience store in US

Dasari Gopikrishna, who hailed from Bapatla district in Andh...

Gunmen kill 15 police officers and several civilians in Russia's southern Dagestan region

Gunmen kill 15 police officers and several civilians in Russia's southern Dagestan region

The gunmen open fire on 2 Orthodox churches, a synagogue and...


Cities

View All

Harjot Singh’s kin want Odisha Govt, marine authorities to trace him

Merchant Navy officer Harjot Singh’s kin want Odisha Govt, marine authorities to trace him

3 associates of US-based smuggler held with 200-gm heroin, weapons

Amritsar: Visitors to passport office at receiving end

Tarn Taran: Farmers of 10 villages protest, say canal water not reaching them

Traders urge Haryana MP Naveen Jindal to get trade through Attari resumed

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, unauthorised vendors thriving at Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, unauthorised vendors thriving at Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh

Over 9K appear for TGT exam in Chandigarh

Days after bomb threat, Chandigarh Railway Station security lax

Banks owe Chandigarh Police Dept Rs 4.11 crore for security service

Open House: Should Chandigarh MC provide free water, parking facilities to residents?

Gates of barrage releasing water to Delhi shut by Haryana, alleges Atishi

Gates of barrage releasing water to Delhi shut by Haryana, alleges Atishi

AAP delegation meets L-G, seeks cooperation to resolve water crisis

Instead of finding solution, AAP & BJP playing politics: Congress

Expect rain and thunderstorm today

Courier fraud: 6 held for duping man of Rs 2.5L

‘For 1st time a DGP has countered a state CM’: Punjab BJP chief Jakhar targets Bhagwant Mann over cops’ transfer

'For first time, DGP has countered CM': Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar targets Bhagwant Mann over cops' transfer

Jalandhar: Year on, flood memories still haunt Lohian farmers

PSPCL detects 14 electricity theft cases

Jalandhar West bypoll: Setback for AAP as Bhagat community leader to join Congress

626th Parkash Purb: Ahead of byelection, CM Mann ‘woos’ Bhagat community with Kabir Dham

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

1 killed, another injured as truck runs over 2 men sleeping on Hambran road footpath

3 held with 345 gm heroin, drug money

Rajya Sabha MP seeks urgent push for food processing industries in Punjab

Speed up recoveries, achieve targets on time: DC instructs revenue officials

‘Mission Sahyog’ launched to fight against drugs

‘Mission Sahyog’ launched in Patiala to fight against drugs