Missing trader's body found

Our Correspondent

Karnal, August 25

The body of a Karnal-based shoe trader and BJP worker Sanjay Gandhi was recovered from a canal near Samalkha in Panipat district this afternoon.

Gandhi, a resident of Narsi village township in the city, had gone missing on Tuesday and his scooter was found near Western Yamuna Canal in the city, after which his family members and the police launched a rescue operation.

As per the relatives of Gandhi, he had gone to immerse flowers in the canal.

The body had been sent for postmortem and the actual cause of the death could be ascertained in the post-mortem report, cops said.

#karnal #panipat