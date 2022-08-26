Missing trader's body found

Karnal, August 25
The body of a Karnal-based shoe trader and BJP worker Sanjay Gandhi was recovered from a canal near Samalkha in Panipat district this afternoon.
Gandhi, a resident of Narsi village township in the city, had gone missing on Tuesday and his scooter was found near Western Yamuna Canal in the city, after which his family members and the police launched a rescue operation.
As per the relatives of Gandhi, he had gone to immerse flowers in the canal.
The body had been sent for postmortem and the actual cause of the death could be ascertained in the post-mortem report, cops said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations
The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China...
Sonali Phogat's PA, his aide held for murder after autopsy report reveals injuries
May recommend CBI probe: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Hate crime: US woman arrested after racist rant, assault on Indian- Americans
Video of woman had gone viral in which she is abusing Indian...
Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed
Refusal rate 60% | Session from September