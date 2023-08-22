Missing UP girl united with family in six days

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 21

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the state crime branch has traced a mentally ill missing girl from UP within six days. The girl had gone missing from Delhi about two years ago. She was to be adopted by a family in Italy and the process in this regard had begun.

A spokesman said, in a complaint to the AHTU, Panchkula, Shakeel Ahmed, a resident of Delhi, had said that his daughter, who was aged five, had gone missing from Delhi in March 2021. He had lodged a complaint in this regard at the Jagatpuri police station, Delhi. But even after two years, the child could not be traced. The spokesman said the minor girl was rescued by the Ghaziabad police.