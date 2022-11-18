Missing woman's body found in gunny bag

Karnal, November 17
The decomposed body of a woman, who went missing two months ago, was found stuffed inside a gunny bag in a drain near Madhuban in the district last evening.
The deceased was identified as Renu, ASHA worker, of New Preetam Nagar here.
As per the family, she went on duty on September 19, but did not return, after which they approached the police. Her scooter was found near Madhubanon September 26.
“We have added Section 302 of the IPC in the case and arrested Ravinder Kumar of UP, who has confessed to committing the crime,” said SHO Kamaldeep Rana.
