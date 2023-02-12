‘Mission 2024’ in mind, Haryana BJP unit chalks out strategy

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Bhiwani, February 11

With the Lok Sabha and the Assembly elections scheduled next year, Haryana BJP discussed to chalk out a strategy to embark on “Mission 2024” at the state executive meeting in Bhiwani today.

The meeting was attended by senior party leaders, including Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP state president Om Prakash Dhankar, Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav, Krishan Pal Gurjar and Parliamentary Board member Sudha Yadav.

The party sources said the BJP leaders were focused on reaching out to the electorate with welfare schemes of the state government ahead of the electoral season next year. The party had also decided to set the political tone by highlighting transparency in governance, social security schemes, risk-free farming and the upliftment of weaker sections. The sources revealed that the senior leaders stressed the need for a strategy to counter the Congress’s onslaught on the issue of unemployment in the state.

CM Khattar said the state government had ushered in transparency in governance and offered autonomy to the Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies. Dismissing the allegations of sarpanches related to the curtailment of their powers, the CM added that there was no fact in those allegations. He stated that the protesting sarpanches should acknowledge transparency and accountability in our functioning.

Om Prakash Dhankar said the Congress had launched a false campaign on the basis of wrong figures produced by a private agency. “The BJP government had provided jobs to nearly one lakh youth in eight years, which is much more than the figure attained in the 10 years of the Congress regime,” he added.

The party delegates discussed plans that would shape the party’s final strategy for the 2024 elections. The difficulties being faced in the preparation of Parivar Pehchan Patra (family IDs) was also brought into light.