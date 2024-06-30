Mission Buniyaad: 120 students attend counselling

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 29

Government Model Culture Senior Secondary School on Saturday organised a counselling session under Mission Buniyaad. More than 120 students, who passed the level 3 exam under the mission, attended the session and got their documents checked. District Education Officer Gyan Singh and District Science Specialist Mukesh Kumar led the session.

Mukesh said the mission is an education initiative that will help students achieve their goals and succeed in competitive exams.

Kapil, community incharge, Mission Buniyaad, said the session was held at the district level across the state, where documents of students were verified. He said classes under Mission Buniyaad are expected to start on July 5.

