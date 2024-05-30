Mission Buniyaad: 207 students set to receive free coaching in Sirsa district

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 29

The result for the examination of Mission Buniyaad was announced on Tuesday and 207 students from the district were selected. They are set to receive free coaching from the Education Department for the next two years. Five centres have been set up in the district to provide coaching to these students, where they will prepare for competitive exams in various subjects.

Out of the 247 children who took the ‘Mission Buniyaad Level-III Exam’ from the district, the results for 207 were announced on Tuesday, while 40 candidates still await their results. After passing the exam, the students will receive all educational facilities for free, including transportation. They will also be provided facilities for online education. Experts from the Vikalp Foundation Institute in Kurukshetra will conduct four-hour classes for the students daily, with a special focus on increasing their interest in sciences. Additionally, students will be given a travel allowance of Rs 4 per kilometre. They will also receive textbooks, notebooks and other stationery items for free.

Mission Buniyaad is a foundational programme initiated by the Department of School Education, Haryana and Vikalp Foundation to empower and train students from government schools.

The main objective of the programme is to foster an interest for sciences among students and to lay the foundation for a scientific outlook.

Under this programme, students are prepared for scholarship competitions such as National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) and Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY). The NTSE exam is a scholarship examination, and students who pass it are eligible for scholarships up to the PhD level. Students who clear the KVPY exam are eligible for admission into institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore and the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER).

Dr Mukesh Kumar, Nodal Officer for Sirsa’s Mission Buniyaad said, “Students studying in Class VIII in government schools can apply for the exam. Those who pass levels I, II and III exams of the programme become a part of it, and these students complete Class IX and X at Buniyaad centres which have been established in various districts. A total of 103 centres have been set up across the state, with 5 centres in the district.”

The five centres are Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Sirsa, Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Dabwali, Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Nathusari Chopta, PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School, Odhan and Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Ellenabad.

