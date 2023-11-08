‘Mission Karmayogi Haryana’ unveiled for training staff

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 7

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today unveiled the “Mission Karmayogi Haryana” (MKH) programme, an initiative aimed at imparting training to over 3 lakh employees of the state government.

The programme lays stress on ethical behaviour, values and principles in governance, encompassing all employees and stakeholders within the state government’s ambit.

During a meeting with the Administrative Secretaries, which focused on human resources, administrative reforms and training departments, Kaushal emphasised on the nature of the programme. He said the initiative driven by CM Manohar Lal Khattar aimed at cultivating ethical governance and elevating the skills and competencies of the government employees.

Ultimately, the programme’s goal is to enhance public service delivery and accountability and delivering tangible benefits to the citizens. The virtual meeting was attended by the Administrative Secretaries, heads of departments and Deputy Commissioners. Kaushal urged them to regularly visit the training sessions conducted at the Haryana Institute of Public Administration. He encouraged them to share their experiences with young officials and trainees, fostering a culture of knowledge sharing and learning. While nominating candidates for Good Governance Awards, he asked the officials to consider exceptional contribution made in implementing state flagship schemes and the district-level indicator sector by young officials.