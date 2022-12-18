Mistakes in Parivar Pehchan Patras causing harassment to families

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, December 17

Errors in the Parivar Pehchan Patra (family IDs) being issued by the Citizen Resource Information Department have led to harassment of scores of residents. The PPP is a mandatory document for getting Ayushman Card, Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards and other benefits under government schemes meant to improve the condition of poor families. However, many are running from pillar to post to get corrections done in their IDs.

ERRORS GALORE A 2-yr-old was shown having an income of Rs 5K-Rs 10K

A 41-yr-old woman’s daughter’s age was marked 30 yrs

All three members of a family of a construction worker, with an annual income of Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000, were shown having nil income.

A two-year-old child was shown having an income of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 and in another case, a 41-year-old woman’s daughter’s age was marked as 30 years in the Parivar Pehchan Patra.

A family of a construction worker had shown the total family income of Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 per year. “But as per the family member-wise break up of the income, all three members were shown having nil income. I need this document to get my Ayushman Card,” said Sunil Kumar, head of the family. He added that he visited the government official concerned, who asked him not to file any complaint and assured him that it would be corrected on its own.

Another person, whose three-year-old child was shown having an income of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000, said, “This is a weird mistake on part of the issuing agency. I provided details carefully to the Common Service Centre for the Parivar Pehchan Patra. But now, I will have to stand in long queues,” he said.

Hisar ADC Neeraj said the district administration was organising 500 camps across the district for correction/updation of the Parivar Pehchan Patra for two days. “As many as 4,87,609 such cards have been prepared, out of which 4,43,525 cards have been approved while camps are being organised for corrections,” he said.

However, a person who visited a camp in Hisar said the server of the website remained down for nearly two hours and it was taking a lot of time to get the corrections done.