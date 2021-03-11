Misused official position for self-interest: CBI court

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, May 27

The punishment in the JBT teachers recruitment scam, pending Enforcement Directorate (ED) trial for money laundering, and the misuse of official position “for promoting self-interests” in the disproportionate assets (DA) case went against former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala in treating him with leniency while deciding the quantum of punishment.

The CBI Special Court said that in sentencing a convict, the balance of aggravating and mitigating factors had to be taken into account. The mitigating factors included that Chautala was aged 87, suffering 60 per cent disability due to polio and have ailments like hypertension, diabetes, coronary artery disease, lower respiratory tract infection, and that the trial went for 12 years.

Among the aggravating factors, the court counted his punishment of 10 years in the JBT teachers’ recruitment scam in 2013 where he abused his official position of being state CM by replacing the list of meritorious candidates with another list. A case of money laundering is pending against him where charges have been framed.

The court added that from 1993-2005, the convict instead of working honestly in the public interest, had, in fact, worked to promote his self-interest by acquiring assets to the tune of 103 per cent of his known source of income and the value of disproportionate assets was Rs 2.81 crore.