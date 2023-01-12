Mittal panel on Haryana DSP Surender Singh murder case wound up

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 11

The Haryana Government has wound up the Justice LN Mittal Commission of Inquiry into DSP Surender Singh’s murder case. The DSP was run over by a dumper of the “mining mafia” on July 19, 2022, in Panchgaon village of Nuh district.

The commission had submitted its report, which has been accepted by the state government.

The notification dated January 10 read that the “State Government is of the opinion that the continued existence of Commission of Inquiry” is “unnecessary”. It added that Haryana Governor specifies October 31, 2022 (afternoon), as the date when it shall cease to exist.

As per the terms of the reference, the Commission was to “look into the circumstances leading to the assault and death of DSP Surender Singh while conducting the raid on illegal mining activities”. It was to “suggest measures to curb illegal mining and prevent recurrence of such incidents”.

It was Home Minister Anil Vij who had announced the formation of the panel.

The police had filed a challan against 12 accused in the case on October 17, 2022.

On July 19, 2022, then DSP Tauru, Surender Singh, along with his reader ASI Sanjay, gunman EHC Umesh Kumar, and driver Constable Amit, had gone to the hills of Pachgaon village to stop illegal mining. A six-wheel dumper was seen loaded with stones which was going towards the hillside. When the policemen chased the dumper, it unloaded the material.

There were three to four men sitting inside the dumper. Driver Mittar and cleaner Ikkar were allegedly having a countrymade pistol and they had pointed the same towards the policemen and told them to keep aside, else they would shoot them. Others sitting inside the dumper allegedly said that the policemen would issue them a challan for mining so they needed to be taught a lesson for stopping their vehicle.

As the driver of the dumper had accelerated the dumper and tried to run over the police party, the policemen tried to save themselves by jumping. However, the driver had driven over the DSP, killing him on the spot, said the challan.

Continued existence of panel ‘unnecessary’

A notification dated January 10 read that the state government was of the opinion that the continued existence of Commission of Inquiry was ‘unnecessary’.

#illegal mining #Nuh