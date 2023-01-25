MLA alleges scam in parking lot tender

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, January 24

Alleging irregularities in allotment of parking lot tender of Dabua vegetable and fruit market here, NIT MLA Neeraj Sharma has demanded a probe into the matter.

The MLA has submitted complaints in this regard to the Additional Chief Secretary, Marketing Board and the office of the Chief Secretary.

He said, “Five persons/parties had submitted quotations for the tender. The most eligible person withdrew from the process. The tender should have been allotted to the next most eligible person but in violation of the norms it was given to the third most eligible person.”

“Also, the earnest money deposit (EMD) of the first two eligible persons should have been confiscated as per the rules but the amount was returned. Under whose orders the EMD was paid back,” he questioned.

Denying any irregularities in the process, Mandi Secretary Rishi Kumar said the tender was released as per the norms.