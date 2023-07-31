MLA Bhukkal takes swipe at BJP-JJP govt

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, July 30

Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal has asserted that the state residents want the grand old party to return to power in Haryana next year as the BJP-JJP coalition has “utterly failed to live up to their expectations”. Bhukkal addressed a public gathering at Dhanirwas village in the district as per the Hath Se Hath Jodo campaign last evening.

“The BJP and the JJP jointly formed the state government after contesting the Assembly elections against each other in 2019. Both the parties had made tall promises of providing jobs to the unemployed, eradicating corruption and opening medical colleges in every district. Nothing has been done in the past three-and-a-half years,” the

MLA fumed.

Bhukkal rued that with the BJP and the JJP in power, many in the state still do not have jobs, the prices of several essential goods have been skyrocketing, the rising crime graph is not being checked, and the commo n man often has to run from pillar to post even for even a routine task.

