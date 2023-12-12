Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel holds meet for redressing grievances

Ambala, December 11
Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel on Monday held a public grievances redressal meeting at the Municipal Corporation, Ambala City, and directed the officials to resolve the complaints on priority.
Fifty-five complaints were raised before the MLA of which 30 were resolved while the remaining were forwarded to the wings concerned.
Most of the complaints related to property IDs, no dues certificates, house tax, instalments under the PM Awas Yojana, BPL cards, family IDs, pension and various development works.
MLA Aseem Goel said, “The officials have been directed to resolve the grievances at the earliest. In case of negligence, action will be taken against them. The officials have been directed to apprise the complainants about the status of their complaints and tell them if there is any technical issue or any other objection. We will try to hold a weekly grievances redressal meeting here.”
