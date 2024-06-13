MLA Kalyan inspects flood preparedness in areas along Yamuna

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 12

Ahead of the monsoon season, Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan inspected the ongoing construction of new embankments at several locations, including Lalupura and Dhakwala, along the Yamuna and instructed officials to expedite the work. The officials assured the MLA that all work would be completed before the beginning of the monsoon season.

Last year, floods in the Yamuna had wreaked havoc in different villages. The breach in embankments at several villages such as Lalupura, Kundakala, Nabipur, Mustafabad, Khirajpur and others along the Yamuna river had posed a significant threat to the locals, following which authorities had repaired the embankments.

“During floods in these areas, experts from IIT- Roorkee were called by the Chief Minister’s office. Based on their recommendations, a map was prepared for relief and rescue operations. Consequently, the BJP government has sanctioned a budget of Rs 30 crore to protect several villages and the work has been started. I visited the site and directed the authorities to expedite the construction,” said Kalyan.

He said the state government was serious about the welfare of people. CM Nayab Singh Saini reviewed the works regarding flood preparedness on the river two days ago in a meeting held with the officials in Karnal two days ago. SE Sanjay Rahar apprised the MLA about the progress of the ongoing work and assured him that they would complete it before the stipulated time.

Kaithal: DC Prashant Panwar inspected the flood management works on canals and drains in the areas of Guhla, Kaithal, Kalayat and Pundri and directed the officials to take all necessary steps to prevent any potential flood-like situation during the monsoon season. He inspected the desilting work at the Ghaggar and Patiala syphons in Guhla and instructed the officials to ensure the completion of the work by June 30.

A sum of Rs 40 lakh would be spent to desilt the Ghaggar syphon and Rs 22 lakh to desilt the one in Patiala.

