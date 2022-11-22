MLA Kiran Choudhary to raise issues of youth, farmers in Haryana Assembly

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 21

Former minister Kiran Choudhary said she would raise issues of drug addiction, unemployment and non-withdrawal of cases against farmers in the upcoming winter session of the Haryana Legislative Assembly.

Holding a press conference today, she said: “Drug addiction and unemployment among the youth has increased alarmingly. We need a roadmap for rehabilitation of addicts. For unemployment, the government should release a white paper.”

She said despite assurances, the government didn’t withdraw cases against farmers. Farmers are awaiting tubewell connections for years, she said. On rising debt, she said over Rs 3 lakh crore debt would destroy the state.

The Tosham MLA has been touring across the state and has been meeting party workers. She has conducted eight such programmes so far. “I am holding dialogue with workers. There is resentment against the state government among them. Unemployment is a major issue. No party can move forward without workers. I am uplifting the morale of the workers,” she said.

In reply to a question about joining BJP, Choudhary said: “Such rumours don’t bother me. The truth is that whatever I intend to do, I do it openly. I am not going anywhere. I want to tell my ‘shubhchintaks’ (well-wishers) not to spread such rumours.”

