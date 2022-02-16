MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi gets extortion calls

Tribune News Service

Hisar, February 15

Senior Congress leader and MLA from Adampur in Hisar, Kuldeep Bishnoi, has reportedly got extortion threats on his mobile phone. Bishnoi lodged a complaint via email with the Hisar police station.

The complaint mentioned that an unknown person had demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore from him and threatened the MLA and his family with life by making WhatsApp calls multiple times. —

