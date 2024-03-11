Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha lays stone of development projects

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 10

Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha on Sunday laid the foundation stones for various development projects, including construction of roads, streets, chaupal and installation of streetlights in rural areas.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of an event organised by the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board at Narkatari, the MLA said a budget of about Rs 2.50 crore would be spent by the state government on various development works in villages. Water tanks would be installed in 12 villages, including Kheri Ramnagar, Shamsipur, Dayalpur, Khaspur, Bir Amin, Bahri, Narkatari and Raogarh, with a budget of Rs 24 lakh, he added.

He laid the stones of various roads, including one from Kheri Ramnagar to New grain market to be built at a cost of Rs 26.70 lakh, Raogarh school to railway station to be built at Rs 18.50 lakh, and Ghummar Kheri to Hansala at Rs 28 lakh.

He also laid the foundation stones for a Brahmin chaupal to be built at Jyotisar village at Rs 25 lakh and a project to install streetlights at a cost of Rs 6.89 lakh. The MLA said a water treatment plant was also coming up at Thanesar. After the completion of this project, the people of the city would be able to get clean drinking water, he added.

