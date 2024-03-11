Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha lays stone of development projects

Kurukshetra, March 10
Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha on Sunday laid the foundation stones for various development projects, including construction of roads, streets, chaupal and installation of streetlights in rural areas.
Addressing a gathering on the occasion of an event organised by the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board at Narkatari, the MLA said a budget of about Rs 2.50 crore would be spent by the state government on various development works in villages. Water tanks would be installed in 12 villages, including Kheri Ramnagar, Shamsipur, Dayalpur, Khaspur, Bir Amin, Bahri, Narkatari and Raogarh, with a budget of Rs 24 lakh, he added.
He laid the stones of various roads, including one from Kheri Ramnagar to New grain market to be built at a cost of Rs 26.70 lakh, Raogarh school to railway station to be built at Rs 18.50 lakh, and Ghummar Kheri to Hansala at Rs 28 lakh.
He also laid the foundation stones for a Brahmin chaupal to be built at Jyotisar village at Rs 25 lakh and a project to install streetlights at a cost of Rs 6.89 lakh. The MLA said a water treatment plant was also coming up at Thanesar. After the completion of this project, the people of the city would be able to get clean drinking water, he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...