MLA questions slow pace of work to restore sewerage connections

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 13

The laying of stormwater pipes in Mahabir Colony here continues to evoke criticism. In the latest development, Congress chief whip and local MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra has put the district authorities in the dock stating that the progress in the work was not as promised.

“A total of 37 sewerage connections were found broken in Mahabir Colony during the digging of street number-1 to lay pipes for stormwater disposal while merely two labourers have been engaged to restore these connections. It will take a long time to complete the task. Residents would have to use public toilets till then,” said Batra while inspecting the work.

The MLA claimed after the matter was raised, the Public Health Engineering and Engineering (PHED) had promised that all connections would be within the next two days by carrying out the work on a war footing but nothing had been done. He threatened to stage a dharna if the work to restore the connections was not expedited.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat #Congress #Rohtak