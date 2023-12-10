MLA reviews development works in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 9

Congress MLA from Rohtak Bharat Bhushan Batra reviewed the progress of the development works being carried out under the Adarsh Gram Yojana and Vidhayak Adarsh Nagar Gram Yojana (VANGY) in Rohtak Assembly segment at a meeting held with the local municipal officials here on Friday.

Batra sought a detailed report regarding the projects sanctioned under the said schemes from the officials concerned. The latter informed the MLA that the projects involving a total expenditure of Rs 5 crore recommended by him for the Rohtak Assembly constituency had been completed.

Regarding the projects worth Rs 2 crore sanctioned by Batra under VANGY scheme, the officials maintained that tenders had been floated for most of these and work on these would begin soon. The MLA directed them to ensure timely execution of the ongoing projects, so that the residents could reap the benefits.

The officials concerned presented the progress reports of different projects. They asserted that seven projects were almost complete and work was in progress on the other ones.

