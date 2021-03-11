Hisar: MLA tries to reclaim land he donated in 2007

Hisar: An MLA from Hisar district belonging to the ruling coalition has landed into a controversy over a piece of land. The MLA had donated 1,000 square-yards plot to a welfare society for the construction of a school for mentally challenged children in 2007. He was not an MLA at that time. Now, the land price has skyrocketed in Hisar and ‘netaji’ has become an MLA. Hence, he realised that it was the right time to take that piece of land back. Since society had not constructed school, he tried to give reason of non-construction to reclaim the land and sent one of his aides to the site to take its possession by raising a boundary wall. However, society members resisted the move. After initial reluctance, the MLA perhaps realised that it would result in a controversy and denied that he was trying to take possession of the plot.

BJP office wears deserted look

Gurugram: Though the BJP did all it took to build a swanky party office in Gurugram, it bears a deserted look on most days. Accustomed to ‘work from home’ for years’ altogether, all city leaders of the ruling party, including public representatives, continue to work from their houses or individual offices. With no leaders around, party workers, too, are not much interested in attending the office. The BJP’s state president, OP Dhankhar, had recently issued a directive for all leaders and workers of the party to visit the party office at least once a week, but it does not seem to have much impact. Nonetheless, some leaders are now working on devising a mechanism to keep a tab on their attendance and visitors at the office.

Rebels likely to rejoin Cong

Ambala: With the changes in the state leadership of the Congress, several local leaders, who had revolted against the party during the last Assembly elections and some others, who had been inactive since then, have started marking their presence felt in the field again. A Congress leader said workers and local leaders, especially those, who were close to former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and not doing party work, had now swung into action. Certain leaders, who revolted against the Congress during the elections and even joined other parties, were also likely to come back into the party fold, the Congressman added.

A ‘non-political’ Chief Minister

Rohtak: Haryana Chief Minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar, who was in the city recently, refrained from making any political statement during his two-day stay at the state’s political capital. The Chief Minister addressed a ‘Haryana Pragati Rally’, organised by the BJP in the city on May 4. He launched a tablet-based learning programme for students of government schools and also held a media interaction on the next day. However, he did not give any political remarks despite being egged on by the newsmen. Hence, Khattar earned the sobriquet of a ‘non-political’ Chief Minister from reporters as well as politically aware city residents.

DC transferred within 3 months

Mahendragarh: The transfer of Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Punia within three months of taking charge has kept everyone guessing the reason behind the development. Recently, he got his new office prepared at the Mini Secretariat in Narnaul, the district headquarter. Probably, Punia stayed here long as he had spent several years in the district before joining the top administrative service. That’s why he formulated a vision document to redress local chronicle issues and also left no opportunity to connect himself with common men by visiting villages and urban localities during his short tenure here.