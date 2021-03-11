Haryana Diary

Hisar: MLA tries to reclaim land he donated in 2007

Hisar: MLA tries to reclaim land he donated in 2007

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar addresses 'Haryana Pragati Rally' in Rohtak. file

Hisar: An MLA from Hisar district belonging to the ruling coalition has landed into a controversy over a piece of land. The MLA had donated 1,000 square-yards plot to a welfare society for the construction of a school for mentally challenged children in 2007. He was not an MLA at that time. Now, the land price has skyrocketed in Hisar and ‘netaji’ has become an MLA. Hence, he realised that it was the right time to take that piece of land back. Since society had not constructed school, he tried to give reason of non-construction to reclaim the land and sent one of his aides to the site to take its possession by raising a boundary wall. However, society members resisted the move. After initial reluctance, the MLA perhaps realised that it would result in a controversy and denied that he was trying to take possession of the plot.

BJP office wears deserted look

Gurugram: Though the BJP did all it took to build a swanky party office in Gurugram, it bears a deserted look on most days. Accustomed to ‘work from home’ for years’ altogether, all city leaders of the ruling party, including public representatives, continue to work from their houses or individual offices. With no leaders around, party workers, too, are not much interested in attending the office. The BJP’s state president, OP Dhankhar, had recently issued a directive for all leaders and workers of the party to visit the party office at least once a week, but it does not seem to have much impact. Nonetheless, some leaders are now working on devising a mechanism to keep a tab on their attendance and visitors at the office.

Rebels likely to rejoin Cong

Ambala: With the changes in the state leadership of the Congress, several local leaders, who had revolted against the party during the last Assembly elections and some others, who had been inactive since then, have started marking their presence felt in the field again. A Congress leader said workers and local leaders, especially those, who were close to former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and not doing party work, had now swung into action. Certain leaders, who revolted against the Congress during the elections and even joined other parties, were also likely to come back into the party fold, the Congressman added.

A ‘non-political’ Chief Minister

Rohtak: Haryana Chief Minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar, who was in the city recently, refrained from making any political statement during his two-day stay at the state’s political capital. The Chief Minister addressed a ‘Haryana Pragati Rally’, organised by the BJP in the city on May 4. He launched a tablet-based learning programme for students of government schools and also held a media interaction on the next day. However, he did not give any political remarks despite being egged on by the newsmen. Hence, Khattar earned the sobriquet of a ‘non-political’ Chief Minister from reporters as well as politically aware city residents.

DC transferred within 3 months

Mahendragarh: The transfer of Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Punia within three months of taking charge has kept everyone guessing the reason behind the development. Recently, he got his new office prepared at the Mini Secretariat in Narnaul, the district headquarter. Probably, Punia stayed here long as he had spent several years in the district before joining the top administrative service. That’s why he formulated a vision document to redress local chronicle issues and also left no opportunity to connect himself with common men by visiting villages and urban localities during his short tenure here.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Does Taj Mahal have Hindu idols and inscriptions hidden in rooms?

2
Himachal

SFJ's Gurpatwant Pannu booked in a case for tying Khalistan banners on Himachal Vidhan Sabha gate in Dharamsala

3
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu to call on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on a day CWC meets

4
World

'If I die under mysterious circumstances…,' Elon Musk posts cryptic tweet an hour after he shares a post in 'connection with Russia'

5
Trending

Watch: Anand Mahindra fulfils his promise, gifts new house to Idli Amma on Mother's Day

6
Business

SII's Adar Poonawalla woos Elon Musk to invest in India for manufacturing Tesla cars

7
Coronavirus

Why do some people get sicker than others from Covid?

8
Punjab

Two arrested with IED, 1.5-kg RDX in Tarn Taran village; possible terror attack foiled

9
Punjab

Karnal terror suspects supplied arms, drugs in Punjab

10
Punjab

In Punjab's meritorious schools, 84% seats vacant

Don't Miss

View All
Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’
Trending

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

Jalandhar: Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of their lives
Jalandhar

Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of lives of those living near Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Poor orphaned brothers do Gurdaspur proud in judo
Punjab

Poor orphaned brothers do Gurdaspur proud in judo

No external attack behind desertion of Rakhigarhi Harappan settlement: ASI
Nation

No external attack behind desertion of Rakhigarhi Harappan settlement: ASI

Belly fat: Menfolk of City Beautiful least bothered
Chandigarh

Belly fat: Menfolk of Chandigarh least bothered

Tackling rising suicide cases among the young
Features

Tackling rising suicide cases among the young

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists
Features

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists

Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies
Trending

Watch: Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies

Top News

Rupee slumps to all-time low, touches 77.42 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee slumps to all-time low, touches 77.42 against US dollar in early trade

Risk appetite weakened amid mounting concerns about inflatio...

IndiGo bars specially-abled child: Scindia says no human being should have to go through this

IndiGo bars specially-abled child: Scindia says no human being should have to go through this

Had barred a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at...

‘If I die under mysterious circumstances…,’ Elon Musk’s latest tweet an hour after he shares a post in connect to ‘Russia’

'If I die under mysterious circumstances…,' Elon Musk posts cryptic tweet an hour after he shares a post in 'connection with Russia'

2 dead, 25 injured after 2 buses collide in Punjab’s Kurali

2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali

The Haryana Roadways driver drove rashly despite being warne...

Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest

Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest

Police personnel deployed to provide security to SDMC offici...

Cities

View All

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying heroin along border in Amritsar

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying heroin along border in Amritsar

Amritsar: Registered Medical Practitioner kills self, eight booked

After protest by victim’s family, one booked for abetting suicide in Tarn Taran village

Four robberies reported in Amritsar city

1.5 kg RDX seized in Tarn Taran, two held after search operation

2 dead, 25 injured after 2 buses collide in Punjab’s Kurali

2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali

Belly fat: Menfolk of Chandigarh least bothered

100% vaccination in 15-18 group in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 11 Covid cases

Panchkula: Surajpur-Skukhomajri bypass likely to see light of day

Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest

Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest

Curbs on Russian oil put pressure on India's traditional sources: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Jalandhar: Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of their lives

Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of lives of those living near Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Jalandhar's cyber cell receiving over 100 plaints/month

Act strictly against heavy vehicles flouting norms: CP Jalandhar

In Punjab's meritorious schools, 84% seats vacant

Hoshiarpur: Subedar Hardeep Singh cremated with full military honours

Servants steal 40-tola gold, ~4.35L from retd AIG’s house

Servants steal 40-tola gold, Rs 4.35L from retd AIG's house in Ludhiana's BRS Nagar

Seven test positive for Covid in Ludhiana

Tailor booked for sacrilege bid at Sarabha village gurdwara in Ludhiana

Cyber criminals make fake FB profile of MLA, demand money

Mother’s Day: Legislators give credit for their success to mothers

Major fire at commercial building in Patiala; no one injured

Major fire at commercial building in Patiala; no one injured

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

Dues pending, free bus travel takes Punjab Govt on Rs 114 crore ride

Patiala: Historic Rajindra Tank Lake in a shambles, departments pass buck

Patiala: Monthly theatre episode held