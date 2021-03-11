MLA urges minister to get ban on wrestler revoked

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 24

Independent MLA from Meham Balraj Kundu on Tuesday called on Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan in Delhi and urged him to help get revoked the life ban imposed by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on wrestler Satendra Malik, allegedly for manhandling a referee during the Commonwealth Games trials.

Satyendra belongs to Mokhra village, which falls under the Meham segment.

“The ban on Satyendra is unjustified as it was just a reaction to an inappropriate action shown by the referee. His act was totally unintentional, hence I have requested the minister to talk to the WFI president for revoking the ban so that Satyendra can get justice and move forward in his career in wrestling,” said Kundu.