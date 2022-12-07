 MLA's brother held in Gurugram : The Tribune India

MLA's brother held in Gurugram

MLA's brother held in Gurugram


Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 6

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday arrested Shivraj Kundu, brother of Independent MLA Balraj Kundu of Rohtak’s Meham constituency, from Sector 50 area of Gurugram, the Gurugram police said on Tuesday.

Case registered in 2021

  • A case of cheating was registered in 2021 against Balraj Kundu, along with his brother Shivraj Kundu and VK Lamba, at the Moti Nagar police station, Sagar, in Madhya Pradesh
  • It is alleged that they got a road constructed in Madhya Pradesh from a Jhajjar-based contractor and stopped the payment of crores of rupees to him. When the contractor asked for the money, the accused allegedly threatened to kill him

The DCP (East), Virender Vij, confirmed the arrest of the accused. “The Madhya Pradesh Police arrested one of the accused, Shivraj Kundu, in a case of cheating from the Sector 50 police station area on Monday night and took him with them”, said Vij.

A case of cheating had already been registered against Balraj Kundu, along with his brother Shivraj Kundu and VK Lamba at the Moti Nagar police station, Sagar, in Madhya Pradesh, in 2021. It is alleged that they got a road constructed in Madhya Pradesh from a Jhajjar contractor through his company and stopped the payment of crores of rupees to him. When the contractor asked him for the money, the accused threatened to kill him.

In the FIR filed by Dharamveer, a resident of Jhajjar, he said he had a firm by the name of Balaji Construction. In 2015, his farm work was going on in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, where he met Rohit Sharma, project manager of Parivartan Buildcon Company. He became friends with Rohit after which Rohit came to Jhajjar in 2018 to meet him. Rohit told them that he got the job of KCC Buildcon Company. In 6-7 months, he also offered Dharamveer the work of material supply.

“Rohit took me to the office of KCC Buildcon, located in the Sector 50 police station area and introduced me to its director, MLA Balraj Kund, his brother Shivraj Kundu and VK Lamba. They told me to build a road from JC Nagar to Sagar in Bhopal. The entire project cost around Rs 7 crores and I was asked to set up a plant in Madhya Pradesh and they promised to pay him on monthly basis. I set up this plant and Rohit gave me about Rs1.25 crores. Work started and my supply of material continued, but whenever I asked for the payment, they deferred it”, said Dharmveer said in his complaint.

