MLA’s PA, ex-driver booked for cheating

Fatehabad, September 10

The PA and a former driver of Fatehabad BJP MLA Dura Ram have been booked on the charges of cheating under Sections 420, 406 and 34 of the IPC.

Mohan of Daihar village in Fatehabad district has alleged that MLA’s PA Rajbir and former driver Subhash had duped 10 persons of

Rs 85 lakh on the pretext of securing jobs for them.

Meanwhile, driver Subhash filed a complaint that he worked as a driver with the MLA for 15 years and that the PA took money from him on the pretext of securing jobs for some persons. But those persons never got employment, nor their money was returned

Superintendent of Police Aastha Modi said an SIT had been formed to investigate the matter.

MLA Dura Ram, meanwhile, said he had spoken to the SP on the issue and urged the police to conduct a fair probe. The MLA had fired driver Subhash four months ago and had now sent his PA on leave till the investigation was completed.

Some residents of Kumharia, native village of the accused driver, had gone to the residence of the MLA yesterday and levelled allegations of cheating against his staff.

Opposition leaders, including INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala and state vice-president of the Mahila Congress Krishna Poonia alleged the incident had exposed the claims of fair recruitments in the state. They urged the CM to ensure a fair investigation into the case under the supervision of the High Court.