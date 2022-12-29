MLAs seek reply on issues raised during zero hour in Haryana House

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, December 28

Dissatisfied with simply raising their demands on the floor of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, legislators want these to be tabulated and want the government to reply to these.The demand was raised by a few members during the zero hour of the three-day winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha which concluded, here today.

However, the Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta, said whatever issues were raised in the House during zero hour were a part of the proceedings and there was no provision of a reply.

“If any member wants a reply, there is a facility of sending three written queries every month through the Vidhan Sabha to the government for replies when the House is not in session. If any member wants a reply to a specific demand, this channel can be explored,” Gupta said.

However, Congress leader Raghuvir Singh Kadian, urging the Speaker to have a time-frame for replies of demands raised by the MLAs, said simply raising the issue was not enough. “I have raised many issues of my Assembly segment and none of those have been resolved. These should be noted and forwarded to the government even if the reply comes in the next session,” he said. Some members had raised this demand on the first day of the session as well, adding that simply raising an issue was meaningless till it could be taken to its logical end.