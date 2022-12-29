MLAs seek reply on issues raised during zero hour in Haryana House

Geetanjali Gayatri
Chandigarh, December 28
Dissatisfied with simply raising their demands on the floor of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, legislators want these to be tabulated and want the government to reply to these.The demand was raised by a few members during the zero hour of the three-day winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha which concluded, here today.
However, the Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta, said whatever issues were raised in the House during zero hour were a part of the proceedings and there was no provision of a reply.
“If any member wants a reply, there is a facility of sending three written queries every month through the Vidhan Sabha to the government for replies when the House is not in session. If any member wants a reply to a specific demand, this channel can be explored,” Gupta said.
However, Congress leader Raghuvir Singh Kadian, urging the Speaker to have a time-frame for replies of demands raised by the MLAs, said simply raising the issue was not enough. “I have raised many issues of my Assembly segment and none of those have been resolved. These should be noted and forwarded to the government even if the reply comes in the next session,” he said. Some members had raised this demand on the first day of the session as well, adding that simply raising an issue was meaningless till it could be taken to its logical end.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1
They will have to upload the negative covid reports from RT-...
CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates
Class 12 exams to be held from February 15 to April 5 and Cl...
Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan
Samples of allegedly contaminated cough syrups taken and sen...
Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also unlikely to take part in the...
IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile
Missile achieves desired mission objectives in Bay of Bengal...